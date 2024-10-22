Chad Ryland News: Nails game-winner vs. Chargers

Ryland converted his only field-goal attempt and both extra-point tries during Monday's 17-15 win over the Chargers.

Ryland's lone field-goal attempt came on the Cardinals' final play of the night, a 32-yarder and his second game-winner of the regular season so far. While filling in for Matt Prater (knee) in Arizona's last three games, Ryland has gone 6-for-7 on field goals and converted all four of his PATs. Prater won't be eligible to come off IR until Week 12 versus Seattle, at the earliest, leaving Ryland in line to start Sunday against the Dolphins and beyond.