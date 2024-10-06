Chad Ryland News: Set for kicking duties

Ryland will be the Cardinals kicker against the 49ers on Sunday, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.

Ryland was elevated from the practice squad Saturday due to Matt Prater's (knee) availability being in question for Week 5. With Prater ultimately being inactive, the Maryland product will get the opportunity to handle kicking duties. Ryland was selected in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft by the Patriots but ultimately struggled in his rookie campaign, making just 64 percent of his FGAs, before getting cut by New England in August.