Chad Ryland News: Steady in place of Prater in 2024

Ryland netted 28 of 32 field-goal attempts and 26 of 27 point-after tries in 13 appearances during the 2024 season.

Ryland lost a job battle against Joey Slye at the end of August in New England, but he was called upon by Arizona in early October to step in for the injured Matt Prater (knee) and ended up kicking for the rest of the Cardinals' campaign. His performance was a far cry from that of his rookie season with the Patriots, when he went just 16-for-25 on FGAs (along with 24-for-25 on PATs) in 17 contests. Ryland's 8.5 points per game ranked tied for sixth among kickers to play in at least nine outings, and he's now the only kicker under contract for Arizona next season. Considering his overall success in 2024, he may not face any competition for the starting gig this offseason.