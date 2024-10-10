Charvarius Ward Injury: No go for TNF

Ward (knee) is inactive for Thursday's matchup with the Seahawks on Thursday Night Football, Lindsey Pallares of the 49ers' official website reports.

Ward has been dealing with a bruised knee at practice this week after the team's 24-23 loss to the Cardinals on Sunday. The cornerback will now be forced to sit out Week 6 and as a result, Rock Ya-Sin and Darrell Luter will likely see an increase in workload in San Francisco's secondary. Ward will look to take advantage of an extended break in order to be ready to go for the 49ers' contest against Kansas City in Week 7 on Oct. 20.