Charvarius Ward News: Practices in full Wednesday

Ward (knee) was a full participant in practice Wednesday.

Ward was also seen practicing in Monday's bonus practice, so it appears the cornerback is back to near-full health after missing Week 6 due to a knee injury. He's had a good amount of time to recover because that game against the Seahawks was on a Thursday, and at this point it seems Ward will be ready to return Sunday against Kansas City. In the five contests in which he's played, Ward has tallied 22 tackles (17 solo) and four pass defenses.