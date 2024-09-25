Chidobe Awuzie Injury: IR stint incoming

Head coach Brian Callahan told reporters Wednesday that Awuzie (groin) will likely be placed on injured reserve at some point this week, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Callahan said Monday that Awuzie's groin issue would sideline him for weeks, so his expected move to IR comes as no surprise. With Awuzie missing extended time, Jarvis Brownlee is anticipated to be the next man up in the Titans' secondary, starting opposite L'Jarius Sneed as part of the team's top outside cornerback duo.