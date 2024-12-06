Chidobe Awuzie Injury: No injury designation

Awuzie (groin) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Jaguars, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Awuzie has missed the Titans' last nine games after being placed on injured reserve due to a a groin injury sustained in a Week 3 loss to the Packers. However, the veteran cornerback practiced in full all week and appears poised to make his return in Week 14. Awuzie has yet to be activated to the Titans' active roster, a move that must still be made for him play Sunday.