Chop Robinson News: Logs six sacks in rookie season

Robinson registered 26 tackles (16 solo), including 6.0 sacks, and four pass defenses across 17 regular-season games in 2024.

Robinson was Miami's first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, and he made an immediate impact for a Dolphins' defense that lost Jaelan Phillips (knee) after Week 4 and didn't have Bradley Chubb (knee) play in a single regular-season game. Robinson finished second on the team in sacks behind Zach Sieler (10.0), and the former finished second among NFL rookies behind Braden Fiske (8.5). Robinson earned a spot on ESPN's Ben Solak's 2024 NFL All-Rookie Team, and the Penn State product will look to carry that momentum into the 2025 campaign.