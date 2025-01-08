Chris Boswell Injury: Sits out practice with illness

Boswell did not practice Wednesday due to an illness, Mike DeFabo of The Athletic reports.

Boswell still has a couple of days to shake off the illness before Saturday's wild-card game against the Ravens. With the Steelers having not yet added other kicker to the active roster or practice squad, the team seemingly isn't too concerned about Boswell's availability for the playoff opener. Boswell was one of the top kickers in the NFL during the regular season, converting on 41 of 44 field-goal attempts, including a 13-for-15 success rate from 50-plus yards.