Chris Brooks Injury: Dealing with ankle injury

Brooks was limited in Wednesday's practice due to an ankle issue, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Brooks logged seven offensive snaps and 12 special-teams snaps Sunday in a loss to Minnesota, and he appears to have come out of the contest with an ankle injury. The 24-year-old tallied a season-high seven touches Week 16 in a blowout win over New Orleans but didn't get any touches versus the Vikings in Week 17. Green Bay head coach Matt LaFleur said Monday that the Packers will play their starters while being "mindful" of injured players in the team's season finale, per Zach Jacobson of 247Sports.com, so if Brooks is able to suit up he could see a bit more work than usual with starting RB Josh Jacobs currently managing a wrist injury.