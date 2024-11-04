Chris Brooks News: Continues making impact

Brooks had two carries for 13 yards and three receptions for 28 yards in Sunday's 24-14 loss to the Lions.

Brooks made some noise for the third time in four games, and although he finished relatively even with fellow backup Emanuel Wilson in both the snaps and touches categories, he was the first running back to enter the game behind starter Josh Jacobs, and he could have matched Wilson in the touchdown column had he and quarterback Jordan Love connected on a short pass in the first quarter. Brooks is gaining momentum, but the Packers are on bye in Week 10 and could get back rookie MarShawn Lloyd (ankle) before they take the field again, so Brooks may not be a priority addition quite yet.