Chris Godwin Injury: Tending to neck issue

Godwin was limited at Wednesday's practice due to a neck injury, Brianna Dix of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Both Godwin and Mike Evans (knee) are kicking off Week 4 prep with the same amount of on-field work, placing a cloud over the upcoming availability of Tampa Bay's top two wide receivers. The pair will have two opportunities to get back to full this week before the team potentially gives them designations ahead of Sunday's contest versus the Eagles.