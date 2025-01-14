Fantasy Football
Chris Jones headshot

Chris Jones News: Appears set to return Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 14, 2025

Jones (calf) was a full participant in practice Tuesday.

Jones suffered a strained calf Week 16 against Houston and didn't play in either of Kansas City's final two regular-season games. The Chiefs' first-round playoff bye afforded him extra rest, however, and Jones' ability to log a full practice to open this week suggests that he should be ready to return Saturday in the AFC divisional-round matchup versus the Texans. If that indeed happens, Derrick Nnadi will likely see significantly less than the 65 percent snap share he logged in Week 18 against Denver.

Chris Jones
Kansas City Chiefs
More Stats & News
