Chris Jones News: Appears set to return Saturday

Jones (calf) was a full participant in practice Tuesday.

Jones suffered a strained calf Week 16 against Houston and didn't play in either of Kansas City's final two regular-season games. The Chiefs' first-round playoff bye afforded him extra rest, however, and Jones' ability to log a full practice to open this week suggests that he should be ready to return Saturday in the AFC divisional-round matchup versus the Texans. If that indeed happens, Derrick Nnadi will likely see significantly less than the 65 percent snap share he logged in Week 18 against Denver.