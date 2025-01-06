Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Chris Oladokun headshot

Chris Oladokun News: Reverts to practice squad

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 6, 2025

Oladokun reverted to Kansas City's practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Oladokun was elevated for Week 18 against Denver with Patrick Mahomes (ankle) given the day off to rest. Oladokun served as the No. 2 quarterback in the contest behind Carson Wentz and logged five offensive snaps, carrying once for five yards and taking a six-yard loss on a sack. Mahomes will almost certainly be back in action when Kansas City plays its next game in the AFC divisional round, so Oladokun isn't expected to be active for that contest.

Chris Oladokun
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now