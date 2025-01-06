Chris Oladokun News: Reverts to practice squad

Oladokun reverted to Kansas City's practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Oladokun was elevated for Week 18 against Denver with Patrick Mahomes (ankle) given the day off to rest. Oladokun served as the No. 2 quarterback in the contest behind Carson Wentz and logged five offensive snaps, carrying once for five yards and taking a six-yard loss on a sack. Mahomes will almost certainly be back in action when Kansas City plays its next game in the AFC divisional round, so Oladokun isn't expected to be active for that contest.