2023 Kansas City Chiefs Preview: Roster Moves, Depth Chart, Schedule, Storylines and More

Kansas City Chiefs

The Chiefs brought home a third Super Bowl title to Kansas City last season, the franchise's second in the past four years. While some roster turnover is inevitable on a championship squad, the core components remain intact, including head coach Andy Reid, quarterback Patrick Mahomes, tight end Travis Kelce and defensive tackle Chris Jones. Given the team's returnees, developing pieces and incoming draft picks, the Chiefs should make a run at defending their title in 2023.

2023 Kansas City Chiefs Quarterback Room

There's little more to say about how Patrick Mahomes operates under center than it's a marvel to watch. Despite losing star wideout Tyreek Hill via trade to the Dolphins prior to the 2022 season, Mahomes turned in arguably his best campaign since his first full year at the helm in 2018, leading the league in passing yards (5,250) and passing touchdowns (41). While an ankle injury hampered him during the Chiefs' playoff run, Mahomes still led Kansas City to another championship, and his ankle is reportedly healthy for training camp.

Though the Chiefs lost Henne, Gabbert brings another experienced fill-in option to the fold as the team's top backup. Beyond Mahomes and Gabbert, there's no NFL experience at the position. Third-year quarterback Shane Buechele remains the expected third-string option, and Chris Oladokun, who signed a reserve/future contract with the team in February, rounds out the QB room.

2023 Kansas City Chiefs Backfield

Despite being a seventh-round selection in the 2022 NFL Draft, Isiah Pacheco claimed the lead running back role in the second half of the season, amassing 633 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 126 totes over the Chiefs' final nine games while adding 10 grabs for 117 yards. He finished the year with 170 carries for 830 yards and five touchdowns.

Pacheco heads into Year 2 atop the depth chart, though Jerick McKinnon also will see his fair share of touches. McKinnon's 72 carries pale in comparison to Pacheco's workload, but his 56 grabs ranked ninth among running backs, and his nine receiving touchdowns tied him for sixth most in the NFL.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire, the team's 2020 first-round pick, has seemingly fallen down the depth chart after compiling just six carries for 14 yards and one catch for 14 yards in the three games before a high-ankle sprain in Week 11 sidelined him for the rest of the regular season. He still totaled 453 yards from scrimmage and six touchdowns, so he may factor in the backfield equation to an extent and could expand his profile in the offense should Pacheco or McKinnon miss time. Also in the depth mix is rookie UDFA Deneric Prince.

2023 Kansas City Chiefs Receiving Corps

Travis Kelce remains the top tight end on the fantasy scene after recording the third-most receptions (110) in the NFL, the eighth-most receiving yards (1,338) and the second-most touchdowns (12) in 2022. But Smith-Schuster, who moved on to New England, was next on Kansas City's list for catches (78) and yards (933). His departure leaves a significant target void (101), and there's no shortage of candidates to take them.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling turned in 42 catches for 687 yards and two touchdowns in his first year with the Chiefs and should remain a downfield option. Kadarius Toney, a 2021 first-round pick, possesses the speed (4.39 40) to stretch opposing defenses and is viewed as a candidate to play outside, though most of his reps came in the slot last season. James logged nearly all of his snaps inside as well and could be a candidate for some work there, while second-year wideout Skyy Moore mainly played in the slot but also saw snaps out wide.

Rice is the final piece to the puzzle. The rookie sports the size (6-1, 204 at the combine) and athleticism to be a factor on the perimeter, and there's undoubtedly an opportunity among several unproven options for him to make a name for himself.

2023 Kansas City Chiefs Sleepers

⬆️ Sleeper: Kadarius Toney

While Travis Kelce is the undisputed top option in the receiving game, JuJu Smith-Schuster's departure opens up reps, and Toney is a player the Chiefs have reportedly had their eye on since the 2021 Draft. The 20th overall choice that year displayed some promise as a rookie with the Giants, tallying 10.8 YPC, and he now has a path to regular reps after compiling 12.2 YPC in his seven games with the Chiefs last season. He could prove to be the team's No. 1 wide receiver in 2023.

😴 Super Sleeper: Deneric Prince

While he didn't hear his name called during this year's draft, Prince posted a 4.41 40-yard dash at 216 pounds at the combine and logged solid measurables across the board after running for 729 yards and five touchdowns on 126 carries at Tulsa last season. He made a strong impression early in the offseason with Isiah Pacheco recovering from surgery and could be a sneaky candidate to push for playing time, especially if Pacheco or Jerick McKinnon were to miss time.

2023 Kansas City Chiefs Coaching Staff

Head Coach: Andy Reid (Year 11)

Offensive Coordinator: Matt Nagy (Year 1) – West Coast offense

Defensive Coordinator: Steve Spagnuolo (Year 5) – 4-3 scheme

2023 Kansas City Chiefs Depth Chart

QB: Patrick Mahomes / Blaine Gabbert / Shane Buechele / Chris Oladokun

RB: Isiah Pacheco / Jerick McKinnon / Clyde Edwards-Helaire / La'Mical Perine / Deneric Prince

WR1: Kadarius Toney

WR2: Marquez Valdes-Scantling / Rashee Rice / Justin Watson

WR3: Skyy Moore / Richie James

TE: Travis Kelce / Noah Gray / Blake Bell / Jody Fortson

O-Line: LT Donovan Smith / LG Joe Thuney / C Creed Humphrey / RG Trey Smith / RT Jawaan Taylor (RotoWire Rank: No. 5)

Kicker: Harrison Butker

Stats to Know for the Kansas City Chiefs

2023 Projected Wins via FanDuel Sportsbook: 11.5 (T-1st)

2022 Record: 14-3

2022 Points Scored: 496 (1st)

2022 Points Allowed: 369 (16th)

2022 Point Differential: +127 (T-4th)

2022 Run-Play Rate: 38.5 percent (25th)

2022 Offensive Snaps: 1,094 (11th)

2022 PFF O-Line Ranking: No. 4

2023 Kansas City Chiefs Schedule

Week Date Opponent Kickoff (ET) 1 Sep 7 Detroit Lions 8:20 PM 2 Sep 17 at Jacksonville Jaguars 1:00 PM 3 Sep 24 Chicago Bears 4:25 PM 4 Oct 1 at New York Jets 8:20 PM 5 Oct 8 at Minnesota Vikings 4:25 PM 6 Oct 12 Denver Broncos 8:15 PM 7 Oct 22 Los Angeles Chargers 4:25 PM 8 Oct 29 at Denver Broncos 4:25 PM 9 Nov 5 Miami Dolphins 9:30 AM 10 Bye 11 Nov 20 Philadelphia Eagles 8:15 PM 12 Nov 26 at Las Vegas Raiders 4:25 PM 13 Dec 3 at Green Bay Packers 8:20 PM 14 Dec 10 Buffalo Bills 4:25 PM 15 Dec 18 at New England Patriots 8:15 PM 16 Dec 25 Las Vegas Raiders 1:00 PM 17 Dec 31 Cincinnati Bengals 4:25 PM 18 TBD at Los Angeles Chargers TBD

Kansas City Chiefs Odds To Win Super Bowl LVIII

Chiefs Super Bowl 58 Odds: 6-1

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook as of 11:00 AM ET on July 22, 2023.