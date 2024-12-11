Fantasy Football
Chris Olave

Chris Olave Injury: Unlikely to play this week

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 11, 2024

Saints coach Darren Rizzi said Olave (concussion) isn't likely to play this week but still has "all options on the table", Luke Johnson of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

In other words, the Saints aren't shutting Olave down for the season, at least not yet, although he's unlikely to play this Sunday when first eligible to return from injured reserve. While it won't come as any surprise if he ends up missing the rest of the season, there's apparently still some chance he takes the field again.

Chris Olave
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints
