Christian Mahogany Injury: Will miss another contest

Mahogany (illness) has been ruled out for Sunday's Week 8 matchup against Tennessee, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Mahogany began the campaign on the reserve/non-football illness list and was designated to return to practice Oct. 8. Though he's been able to participate in full at every Lions practice for the past two weeks, the team is electing to hold him out for another game. Mahogany will need to be activated on or before Tuesday in order to avoid missing the remainder of the campaign.