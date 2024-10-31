C.J. Stroud News: Miserable night in loss

Stroud completed 11 of 30 passes for 191 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions and rushed eight times for 59 yards in the Texans' 21-13 loss to the Jets on Thursday night. He also lost a fumble and failed to bring in his only target.

For the second time in three games, Stroud was under 200 passing yards and a 50.0 percent completion rate. In Thursday's instance, he also was constantly harassed to the tune of eight sacks, including one that resulted in a fumble deep in Jets territory, and 11 hits overall. The second-year signal-caller was naturally down yet another key weapon in Stefon Diggs (IR, knee), leaving Tank Dell (six receptions, 126 yards) to garner the majority of Stroud's attention. Despite the unfavorable end result Thursday, brighter days should be ahead beginning with a Week 10 Sunday night home matchup against the Lions, considering Nico Collins (hamstring) is expected to be activated from injured reserve ahead of the interconference clash.