C.J. Stroud News: Resurgent yardage total Sunday

Stroud completed 25 of 37 passes for 285 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions and added one rush for minus-4 yards in the Texans' 23-20 win over the Colts on Sunday. He also lost a fumble.

Stroud was coming off a career-low 86 passing yards in a Week 7 loss to the Packers, but he bounced back with his third-highest total of the season. The second-year signal-caller connected with Tank Dell for his one touchdown pass, hitting the second-year wideout from seven yards out late in the first half, and he recorded completions to eight different players overall. Stroud will still be without top wideout Nico Collins (hamstring) for at least one more game, and he'll have a short turnaround before doing battle with the Jets' talented secondary in a Week 9 Halloween road matchup Thursday night that he may not have Stefon Diggs (knee) for either.