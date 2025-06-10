C.J. Stroud News: Throwing at mandatory minicamp

Stroud (shoulder) is throwing at the start of mandatory minicamp Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Stroud is on the field for the start of 7-on-7 drills with the first-team offense, per Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle, and a video recorded by Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston shows the third-year quarterback participating in padded throwing drills without any apparent discomfort. Coach DeMeco Ryans consistently downplayed Stroud's right shoulder soreness during voluntary OTAs, saying he had "no concerns," and the 2023 first-round pick is indeed now ready to resume building chemistry with a new wide receiver corps that adds veteran Christian Kirk and rookies Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel behind No. 1 option Nico Collins.