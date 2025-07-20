Welcome to the second installment of our RotoWire Roundtable 2025 fantasy football rankings.

Below are our top-150 composite NFL fantasy rankings from RotoWire football writers Jeff Erickson, Mario Puig, Jim Coventry and Jerry Donabedian.

Rankings are based on PPR scoring for single-QB leagues. For each player, we've listed average rank (AV) and median rank (MED), along with each writer's rank.

Click on a column to sort. The default order is median ranking.

Rashee Rice predictably fell since our first roundtable, dropping from 37 to 54 with a multi-game suspension expected following the conclusion of his legal troubles. Jordan Addison, though, fell only three spots, to No. 70, as a possible multi-game suspension for similar legal troubles was already factored into his ranking.

The writers' individual rankings for Rice reflect the range of possibilities for fantasy managers. Erickson and Coventry sided with the risk averse, ranking Rice 67 and 70, respectively. Puig and Donabedian, on the other hand, have Rice at 44 and 46, respectively.

This was the first update since the Jonnu Smith trade, and he predictably saw his stock fall as he'll likely share tight-end targets with new teammate Pat Freiermuth in Pittsburgh. Smith went from 87 to 142. As for Freiermuth, he dropped out of the top 150 altogether (see below).

The top 10 is mostly unchanged, though Bijan Robinson and Saquon Barkley swapped places, and Puka Nacua leapforgged Ashton Jeanty and Brian Thomas to go from 11 to 9.

• Players entering the top 150:

Jordan