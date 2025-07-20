Menu
Fantasy Football Rankings 2025: Roundtable Top 150 Update

RotoWire's Roundtable Rankings provide expert insights and consensus Fantasy Football rankings. Get player tiers and draft targets from multiple fantasy analysts. How far did Rashee Rice fall?
Updated on July 20, 2025 5:01PM EST
Fantasy Football Rankings 2025: Roundtable Top 150 Update
Updated on July 20, 2025 5:01PM EST
Roundtable Rankings
Welcome to the second installment of our RotoWire Roundtable 2025 fantasy football rankings.

Below are our top-150 composite NFL fantasy rankings from RotoWire football writers Jeff Erickson, Mario Puig, Jim Coventry and Jerry Donabedian.

Rankings are based on PPR scoring for single-QB leagues. For each player, we've listed average rank (AV) and median rank (MED), along with each writer's rank.

Click on a column to sort. The default order is median ranking.

Rashee Rice predictably fell since our first roundtable, dropping from 37 to 54 with a multi-game suspension expected following the conclusion of his legal troubles. Jordan Addison, though, fell only three spots, to No. 70, as a possible multi-game suspension for similar legal troubles was already factored into his ranking. 

The writers' individual rankings for Rice reflect the range of possibilities for fantasy managers. Erickson and Coventry sided with the risk averse, ranking Rice 67 and 70, respectively. Puig and Donabedian, on the other hand, have Rice at 44 and 46, respectively. 

This was the first update since the Jonnu Smith trade, and he predictably saw his stock fall as he'll likely share tight-end targets with new teammate Pat Freiermuth in Pittsburgh. Smith went from 87 to 142. As for Freiermuth, he dropped out of the top 150 altogether (see below). 

The top 10 is mostly unchanged, though Bijan Robinson and Saquon Barkley swapped places, and Puka Nacua leapforgged Ashton Jeanty and Brian Thomas to go from 11 to 9.

• Players entering the top 150:

We'll post regular updates this summer to our Roundtable fantasy football rankings. In the meantime, be sure to check out our RotoWire rankings, which can be filtered for standard, PPR, half PPR, dynasty, NFFC, ESPN and Yahoo leagues. We also have customizable rankings, which you can tailor to your specific league requirements, and auction value rankings. And be sure to keep up with the latest fantasy football news.

RKAVGMEDPlayerTEAMPOSJEMPJCJD
11.51.0Ja'Marr ChaseCINWR1131
23.32.0Jahmyr GibbsDETRB2272
33.03.0Bijan RobinsonATLRB4323
43.53.5Saquon BarkleyPHIRB3614
54.54.5Justin JeffersonMINWR5445
65.55.5CeeDee LambDALWR6556
77.07.0Christian McCaffreySFRB8767
89.39.0Malik NabersNYGWR710812
910.89.5Puka NacuaLARWR168109
1010.310.0Ashton JeantyLVRB1091210
1111.811.0Brian ThomasJAXWR9111611
1211.311.5Nico CollinsHOUWR1112148
1313.013.0Amon-Ra St. BrownDETWR12141313
1413.013.5Derrick HenryBALRB14131114
1514.014.5Drake LondonATLWR1318916
1617.516.0A.J. BrownPHIWR23151517
1717.317.0De'Von AchaneMIARB15201915
1819.819.5Jonathan TaylorINDRB18211822
1919.820.0Josh JacobsGBRB19221721
2021.520.5Brock BowersLVTE17232818
2122.021.0