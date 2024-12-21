C.J. Stroud News: Two TDs, two INTs in Week 16 loss

Stroud completed 23 of 39 passes for 244 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions in Saturday's 27-19 loss to the Chiefs. He added two rushing attempts for 23 yards.

Stroud bounced back from an interception on the opening drive by driving the Texans into the red zone before settling for a field goal on the second possession and finally breaking through for a 10-yard touchdown pass to Dalton Schultz on the third drive. He was picked off again late in the first half, which helped the Chiefs take a 17-10 lead into the locker room. Stroud then threw a 30-yard touchdown pass to Tank Dell in the third quarter, on which Dell suffered a serious knee injury which left the quarterback visibly distraught. Houston's offense seemed shaken the rest of the way and didn't get particularly close to tying the game down the stretch despite it being a one-score game the entire fourth quarter. Stroud will have to get by with limited talent at wide receiver behind Nico Collins on Christmas against a beatable Baltimore secondary.