Collin Johnson News: Gets chance with Raiders
Las Vegas signed Johnson to a contract Thursday.
Johnson appeared in nine regular-season games with the Bears in 2024, ending the year as the team's No. 4 wide receiver, but he was targeted just twice over that stretch. The 2020 fifth-round pick, who has also logged action with the Jaguars and Giants, now faces an opportunity to carve out a depth role with the Raiders.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now