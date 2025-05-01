Fantasy Football
Collin Johnson headshot

Collin Johnson News: Gets chance with Raiders

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 1, 2025

Las Vegas signed Johnson to a contract Thursday.

Johnson appeared in nine regular-season games with the Bears in 2024, ending the year as the team's No. 4 wide receiver, but he was targeted just twice over that stretch. The 2020 fifth-round pick, who has also logged action with the Jaguars and Giants, now faces an opportunity to carve out a depth role with the Raiders.

