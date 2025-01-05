Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Cooper Rush headshot

Cooper Rush News: Serving as backup in Week 18

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 5, 2025 at 9:52am

Rush will serve as the backup quarterback to Trey Lance in Sunday's game against the Commanders.

Rush has served as the starting quarterback for the Cowboys since Week 11 with Dak Prescott (hamstring) sidelined. While inconsistent, Rush managed a 12:4 TD:INT across nine games while averaging only 6.1 yards per attempt. The decision to start Lance on Sunday likely has more to do with giving him an extended chance to play rather than a true benching of Rush, but Rush will find himself as the Cowboys' No. 2 quarterback to close out the campaign in any case.

Cooper Rush
Dallas Cowboys
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now