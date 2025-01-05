Cooper Rush News: Serving as backup in Week 18

Rush will serve as the backup quarterback to Trey Lance in Sunday's game against the Commanders.

Rush has served as the starting quarterback for the Cowboys since Week 11 with Dak Prescott (hamstring) sidelined. While inconsistent, Rush managed a 12:4 TD:INT across nine games while averaging only 6.1 yards per attempt. The decision to start Lance on Sunday likely has more to do with giving him an extended chance to play rather than a true benching of Rush, but Rush will find himself as the Cowboys' No. 2 quarterback to close out the campaign in any case.