Cor'Dale Flott Injury: Upgrades to limited work

Flott (groin) was a limited participant in Friday's practice, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Flott was unable to practice Thursday after sustaining a groin injury in the Giants' Week 7 loss to the Eagles. However, the third-year pro upgraded to limited participation Friday, suggesting he could suit up for Monday night's matchup against the Steelers. Flott's participation Saturday will likely provide the best indication of whether he can play through his groin issue in Week 8.