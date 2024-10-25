Curtis Samuel Injury: Won't play Sunday

Head coach Sean McDermott noted Friday that Samuel (pectoral) will be out for Sunday's game against the Seahawks, Maddy Glab of the Bills' official site reports.

Samuel didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday due to a pectoral injury, with his next chance to see game action arriving Nov. 3 against the Dolphins. In his absence this weekend, Amari Cooper, Khalil Shakir and Keon Coleman are in line to lead the Bills' Week 8 WR corps, with Mack Hollins (shoulder) - if available -- and presumably a practice squad elevation or two on hand in reserve.