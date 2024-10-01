Curtis Samuel News: Minimal production in loss

Samuel caught both of his targets for eight yards and handled one carry for seven yards in Sunday's 35-10 loss to the Ravens.

Samuel played 37 percent of the Bills' offensive snaps Sunday, his highest snap share of the season. Even so, the veteran wideout's role in Buffalo's offense continues to be minimal. Through four weeks, Samuel has recorded just eight catches for 49 yards. Buried on the depth chart behind Khalil Shakir (ankle), Keon Coleman, Mack Hollins and Marquez Valdes-Scantling, the 28-year-old is extremely difficult to trust for consistent fantasy production. Samuel's next opportunity to get more involved will be a Week 5 matchup against the Texans.