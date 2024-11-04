Dak Prescott Injury: Expected to miss multiple weeks

Prescott is expected to miss multiple weeks with the hamstring injury he suffered in Sunday's loss to the Falcons, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The injury is worse than initially feared, Rapoport added, and Prescott will get a second opinion to confirm the diagnosis. A trip to injured reserve could be in Prescott's future, but the Cowboys may choose to keep him on the roster in the event he's healed before missing the four games he'd be required to sit out if on injured reserve. Cooper Rush and Trey Lance are Dallas' backup quarterbacks, and it's been Rush who's been active on game days as the QB2. One of them looks to be in line to start next Sunday's divisional tilt against the Eagles.