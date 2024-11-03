Dak Prescott Injury: Scheduled for MRI

Prescott is slated to undergo an MRI on the hamstring he injured during Sunday's loss to the Falcons, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

Per Archer, Prescott said afterward that he "felt something he never felt before" in his hamstring prior to his exit from the contest. While the QB noted that he's a quick healer and that it will take "a lot" for him to "not to be out there," his status is nonetheless worth tracking closely as next Sunday's game against the Eagles approaches. If Prescott is unavailable, Cooper Rush would be in line to draw the Week 10 start in his place.