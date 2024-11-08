Dak Prescott Injury: Unsure about injured reserve

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Friday that he's still not sure if Prescott (hamstring) will be placed on injured reserve, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

"[Prescott] doesn't want surgery," Jone said. "He wants to be on the field and go for it. We'll just see how it goes here." Recent reports suggest Prescott likely will miss at least 4-to-6 weeks, with a partial avulsion of his right hamstring potentially requiring season-ending surgery. Jones is suggesting that Prescott hopes to return before the four-week mark, but it's unclear if the goal is realistic or if he'd be able to play at anything close to his usual level of performance. Fantasy managers should brace for the possibility of Prescott missing the rest of the season and giving way to backup QB Cooper Rush, with some chance of third-stringer Trey Lance eventually making starts.