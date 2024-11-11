Fantasy Football
Dallas Goedert Injury: Estimated as non-practice participant

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 11, 2024

Goedert was listed as a non-participant on Monday's practice estimate.

In his return from a three-game absence due to a hamstring injury, Goedert logged a 63 percent snap share while catching two of his three targets for 25 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 34-6 win over Dallas. The fact that the tight end is listed with an ankle issue on Monday's report is worth noting, with added context on his status for Thursday night's game against the Commanders slated to arrive no later than Tuesday's practice.

Dallas Goedert
Philadelphia Eagles
