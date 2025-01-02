Fantasy Football
Dallas Goedert Injury: Status for Week 18 undecided

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 2, 2025

Goedert (knee) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.

Since being designated for return from injured reserve Wednesday, Goedert hasn't had any restrictions in the Eagles' first two Week 18 practices. Though head coach Nick Sirianni has already said that quarterback Jalen Hurts (concussion/finger), running back Saquon Barkley and other key starters will be held out of Sunday's regular-season finale versus the Giants, Goedert said that he hasn't yet been told whether or not he'll play in Week 18, per Brooks Kubena of The Athletic. Goedert added that he's fully confident that he'll be ready to go for the start of the Eagles' postseason run, but it could be beneficial for the team to activate him this week and have him see some game action against the Giants, given that he hasn't played since Week 13.

Dallas Goedert
Philadelphia Eagles
