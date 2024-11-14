Dallas Goedert News: Productive outing in win

Goedert secured all five targets for 61 yards in the Eagles' 26-18 win over the Commanders on Thursday night. He also committed a fumble recovered by Philadelphia.

Goedert tied A.J. Brown for the team lead in receptions and checked in second to his teammate in receiving yards. The veteran tight end also was able to recover the Commanders' last-gasp onside kick, sealing the victory for Philadelphia. Goedert had battled an ankle injury during the week, but by posting his third-highest reception and receiving yardage totals of the season, it's evident he's past the issue. Goedert will now have some extra recovery time ahead of a Week 12 road matchup against the Rams on Sunday night, Nov. 24.