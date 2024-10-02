Dalvin Cook Injury: Absent from field

Cook (illness) did not practice Wednesday, Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Cook signed with the Cowboys' practice squad ahead of Week 1 and has remained there, despite expectations he would quickly find his way to the 53-man roster. According to Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, head coach Mike McCarthy stated Wednesday that Cook has looked good in practice and will get an opportunity, but the team currently has no reason to move away from the other running backs. So, even if Cook is healthy before Sunday's game against the Steelers, it sounds like the 29-year-old isn't likely to be elevated for the matchup.