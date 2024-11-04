Dalvin Cook News: Little usage in loss

Cook carries the ball twice for eight yards in Sunday's loss to the Falcons.

With Ezekiel Elliott inactive, Cook worked as the Cowboys' No. 2 running back behind Rico Dowdle, but fullback Hunter Luepke actually saw more touches with two catches and a carry. Cook has yet to show anything in two games for Dallas that would suggest he's a threat to Dowdle's spot, but if Dak Prescott (hamstring) is forced to miss a Week 10 meeting with the Eagles, the Cowboys could lean more heavily on their running game.