Dalvin Cook

Dalvin Cook News: Little usage in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 4, 2024

Cook carries the ball twice for eight yards in Sunday's loss to the Falcons.

With Ezekiel Elliott inactive, Cook worked as the Cowboys' No. 2 running back behind Rico Dowdle, but fullback Hunter Luepke actually saw more touches with two catches and a carry. Cook has yet to show anything in two games for Dallas that would suggest he's a threat to Dowdle's spot, but if Dak Prescott (hamstring) is forced to miss a Week 10 meeting with the Eagles, the Cowboys could lean more heavily on their running game.

