Dameon Pierce Injury: At practice Friday

Pierce (hamstring) was present for Friday's practice, Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Pierce didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday, but his appearance during the early stage of Friday's session offers hope that he could be available Sunday against the Bills. Meanwhile, fellow RB Joe Mixon (ankle) is trending toward not playing this weekend, so if Pierce ends up suiting up versus Buffalo, he'd bolster a Houston backfield that's been led by Cam Akers over the team's last two contests.