Dameon Pierce Injury: Making progress, still no practice

Pierce (hamstring) is not practicing Thursday but the Texans are increasingly optimistic about his recovery progress, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Pierce hasn't yet been cleared to resume practicing and has now missed two sessions this week, but Houston's coaching staff appears to be optimistic that the third-year pro will return to action soon. With Joe Mixon (ankle) also still sidelined, things could be trending toward Cam Akers getting another chance to start Sunday versus the Jaguars. Pierce will have one more chance to get on the practice field before receiving a game designation for Week 4.