Dameon Pierce Injury: Returns to practice, questionable

Pierce (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bills after logging a limited practice Friday.

Pierce practiced Friday for the first time since sustaining a strained hamstring in the middle of Week 2 prep, thus giving him a chance to bolster the Texans' Week 5 backfield depth, with Joe Mixon (ankle) still out. If Pierce does suit up this weekend, it remains to be seen how much work he'd be in line to see, with Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston having noted earlier Friday that Cam Akers has been preparing to start for the third consecutive contest.