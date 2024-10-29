Dameon Pierce Injury: Sidelined again at practice

Pierce (groin) was listed as a non-participant on Tuesday's estimated practice report, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

With Pierce being listed as a non-participant on both of the Texans' Week 9 injury report, he doesn't seem to be tracking toward playing Thursday against the Jets. The groin issue is a new one for the running back, as he battled hamstring issues prior to Week 8. If Pierce isn't able to suit up Thursday, Dare Ogunbowale would be in line for backup duties behind lead back Joe Mixon.