Dameon Pierce Injury: Still not practicing

Pierce (hamstring) wasn't present for the initial portion of Friday's practice, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

As a result, Pierce's status for Sunday's game against the Jaguars remains cloudy. On the plus side for the Texans, Joe Mixon (ankle) was on the field Friday, suggesting that he may be closer to a return to action than Pierce. Houston's upcoming injury report thus is slated to add further context with regard to the composition of the team's Week 4 backfield. In the absence of both Mixon and Pierce last weekend, Cam Akers drew the start at running back versus Minnesota.