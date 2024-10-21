Dameon Pierce News: Decreased snap count in loss

Pierce rushed twice for two yards and returned one kickoff for 42 yards in Sunday's 24-22 loss to Green Bay in Week 7.

Pierce dropped from 18 snaps last week to just seven Sunday. His higher usage in Week 6's win over New England was attributable to the blowout nature of the game, and that it was starter Joe Mixon's first game back after missing four games. Mixon was on the field for 42 snaps Sunday, limiting Pierce to marginal role in the backfield along with Dare Ogunbowale (15 snaps, one carry, one target).