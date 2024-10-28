Dameon Pierce News: Four snaps in win

Pierce had one carry for four yards in Sunday's 23-20 win over the Colts in Week 8. He also returned two kickoffs for 78 yards.

Pierce saw his playing time erode even further in the third game since both he and Joe Mixon returned from injuries. Pierce had just three carries for six yards and 11 combined snaps on offense the last two weeks. He can, however, make an impact in the return game. His 45-yard return of the opening kickoff set up the Texans near midfield for a drive that culminated in a field goal.