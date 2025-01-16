Dan Chisena News: Sees more offensive work in 2024

Chisena caught three of his four targets for 37 yards across six regular-season games in 2024.

Chisena joined the Panthers' practice squad in mid-October after beginning his 2024 campaign in Arizona. The Penn State product went on to appear in six of Carolina's final seven games this season, recording the first three receptions of his NFL career while also contributing on special teams (80 special-teams snaps). After inking a deal to join the Panthers' active roster Dec. 17, Chisena is set to be a restricted free agent this summer, meaning Carolina can match any offer he receives from another team. If the 27-year-old remains with the Panthers, he'll likely compete for a depth role in the team's wide receiver room throughout the offseason.