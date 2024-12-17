Fantasy Football
Dan Chisena headshot

Dan Chisena News: Signed to Panthers' active roster

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 17, 2024

The Panthers signed Chisena off the practice squad to the active roster Tuesday, Darin Gantt of the team's official site reports.

Chisena signed with the Panthers' practice squad in mid-October after being cut from the Cardinals' practice squad. Chisena was elevated to Carolina's active roster from Week 12 to 14, and over those three games he played 39 snaps (nine on offense, 30 on special teams) and caught his lone target for six yards. Chisena will provide the Panthers depth at wide receiver, and he could see some snaps on offense against the Cardinals on Sunday if rookie first-round pick Xavier Legette (groin) is unable to play.

Dan Chisena
Carolina Panthers
