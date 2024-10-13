D'Andre Swift News: Another productive effort in win

Swift rushed 17 times for 91 yards and a touchdown and brought in all four targets for 28 yards in the Bears' 35-16 win over the Jaguars on Sunday in London. He also committed a fumble recovered by Chicago.

Swift continued to put the poor start to his Bears tenure firmly behind him Sunday with his second-highest rushing yardage total of the season. Swift also recorded a rushing touchdown for the third straight game when he went into the end zone from one yard out early in the fourth quarter. The veteran back extended his streak of games with multiple catches to five as well, sending him into a Week 7 bye with plenty of momentum. Swift will next take aim at a suspect Commanders defense on the road in a Week 8 matchup in Sunday, Oct. 27.