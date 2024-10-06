Dare Ogunbowale News: Gets 21 touches in Week 5 win

Ogunbowale rushed 15 times for 30 yards and caught six of seven targets for 57 yards in Sunday's 23-20 win over the Bills.

Ogunbowale got a look as the lead back with Houston looking to get its running game going in the absence of Joe Mixon (ankle) and Dameon Pierce (hamstring). While Ogunbowale performed well as a pass catcher, Cam Akers was the team's most effective option on the ground, turning his nine carries into 42 yards and a touchdown. Ogunbowale's slow day as a rusher included being stuffed on fourth-and-1 in the red zone when the Texans were looking to build on an early 14-3 lead. Even if Mixon or Pierce are cleared to return in Week 6 against the Patriots, Ogunbowale should continue to play in passing situations, but he's unlikely to get so many opportunities on the ground again.