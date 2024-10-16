Fantasy Football
Dare Ogunbowale News: Locked in as No. 3 back

October 16, 2024

Ogunbowale became the No. 3 option on the depth chart at running back for the Texans after Houston traded Cam Akers to Minnesota on Tuesday.

The Texans found themselves with a deep backfield following the returns of Joe Mixon and Dameon Pierce from multi-game absences due to injury in Week 6, so it made sense for Houston to part ways with Akers. Ogunbowale, who was on the field more than Akers last week, is seen as more of a receiving threat and provides greater versatility as a No. 3 back due to his ability to contribute on special teams.

