Dare Ogunbowale News: Might be in line for backup role

Ogunbowale could serve as the top backup running back in Thursday's game against the Jets, as Dameon Pierce (groin) did not practice Tuesday.

Ogunbowale would move up the depth chart if Pierce is unable to heal in time for Thursday's game. He filled in earlier this season when both Pierce and starter Joe Mixon missed time, with his most usage coming Week 5 versus Buffalo, when he handled 21 touches. That kind of volume is not expected for Ogunbowale at any point in the near future with Mixon back to full health, but the short week could present more opportunities for Ogunbowale if Pierce sits out.