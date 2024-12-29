Darius Slayton News: Makes most of only catch Sunday

Slayton caught one of three targets for a 32-yard touchdown in Sunday's 45-33 Week 17 win against the Colts.

Slayton continued what is now a six-game stretch with two or fewer catches, though Sunday's performance ranked as his best across that span thanks to the 32-yard touchdown the veteran wideout grabbed in the second quarter. That score was Slayton's first since Week 5 and just his second overall this season. The 27-year-old heads into New York's season finale with just 39 catches for 573 yards on the campaign -- unless he has a huge performance Week 18 against the Eagles, Slayton will finish with his second-fewest receptions and receiving yards over his six-year career.