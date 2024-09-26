Darius Slayton News: Suiting up Thursday

Slayton (thumb) is listed as active Thursday against the Cowboys, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

After leaving this past Sunday's win at Cleveland for a spell due to a thumb injury, Slayton underwent X-rays that came back negative. He then was listed as limited on all three of the Giants' Week 4 practice reports before being listed as questionable. The issue won't stop him from suiting up Thursday, but Slayton will be donning a wrap/splint on his right thumb, per Dan Duggan of The Athletic.