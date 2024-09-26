Fantasy Football
Darius Slayton News: Suiting up Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on September 26, 2024

Slayton (thumb) is listed as active Thursday against the Cowboys, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

After leaving this past Sunday's win at Cleveland for a spell due to a thumb injury, Slayton underwent X-rays that came back negative. He then was listed as limited on all three of the Giants' Week 4 practice reports before being listed as questionable. The issue won't stop him from suiting up Thursday, but Slayton will be donning a wrap/splint on his right thumb, per Dan Duggan of The Athletic.

